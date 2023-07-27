Jet’s Pizza Upgrades Gluten-Free Crust and Adds Allergy-Friendly Menus

Jet's Pizza is making their delicious pizza more accessible to everyone, including those with dietary restrictions. They have upgraded their gluten-free crust and added menus to make ordering easier for gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian customers.

Customers can now access those specific menus by going to jetspizza.com/menu then clicking ‘special menus’ where a drop-down menu will appear to select which menu best suits that customer.

Jet’s has offered gluten-free crust since 2016. Following recent taste testing, Jet’s decided to change to a new gluten-free crust to serve customers the very best product. This new crust will be rolling out into stores beginning at the end of July. Below are some key differences customers will notice in the new crust.

Larger size measuring at 9 ounces instead of 6 ounces. This means you can get more pizza for your money!

Less potato starch, which is what makes it lighter and airer.

No cultured brown rice is used in this crust. This is a common allergen, so the new crust will be a better option for people with allergies.

Contains leavening, giving it a lighter and airer texture.

“Better Because It Has to Be is not just a slogan but something we strive to work towards every day,” says John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “We realize there are a lot of customers who have different allergies, and we want to do what we can to make sure everyone can enjoy our pizza and still receive a high- quality product.”

Please note, at Jet’s Pizza, we’re conscious about what you can and can’t eat. While we take meticulous care to please gluten-free Jet’s lovers, this pizza may have been exposed to gluten from other foods in our kitchen. For that reason, we don’t recommend it for those with celiac or similar diseases & caution customers with gluten sensitivities.