Jim 'N Nick's Opens New Store in Foley, Alabama

Jim 'N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and a focus on the communities they serve, celebrated the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location today at 2500 South McKenzie Street. Several notable public officials gathered to celebrate the new restaurant, including City of Foley Executive Director of Public Safety David Wilson and South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Investor Relations Travis Valentine.

The new Foley location features a quick-casual+ dining style, allowing for faster customer service while providing the same great food and community-oriented atmosphere that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. The restaurant contains a full-service bar and has team members stationed throughout the dining room to tend to guests’ needs.

“With Jim ‘N Nick’s roots in Alabama, we are delighted to open this new location in Foley,” says Rich Rylke, Jim ‘N Nick’s local owner. “Our coastal Alabama guests can enjoy the BBQ, high-quality service and delicious scratch-made menu items we’ve been providing for decades while eating in our dining room or taking advantage of our convenient takeout, drive-thru and catering options.”

Striving to serve as a strong community advocate, the restaurant raised $2,500 for the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation at its recent friends and family weekend.

“We are passionate about enhancing the lives of students in our community, and for nearly 20 years, we’ve focused on developing leadership, enriching education and bettering our community,” says South Baldwin Chamber Foundation Executive Director Kylee Raulerson. “Thanks to community partners like Jim ’N Nick’s, we can continue our work in 13 schools throughout our community. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with this welcome addition to Foley’s restaurant scene.”

As the growing brand plans to open eight new locations over the year, Jim ‘N Nick’s is eager to bring new team members on board to continue its mission of treating customers like family.