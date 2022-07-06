Jim 'N Nick's Opens Quick-Service Model in Oxford, Alabama

Jim 'N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, celebrated the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location today at 50 Oxford Exchange Boulevard. Several notable public officials gathered to celebrate the new restaurant, including City of Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center Incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter.

The new Oxford location features a quick-casual+ dining style, allowing for faster customer service while providing the same great food and community-oriented atmosphere that have been cornerstones of the brand for three decades. The restaurant contains a full-service bar and has team members stationed throughout the dining room to tend to guests’ needs.

“We’re eager to deliver great BBQ, high-quality service and our signature scratch-made menu items to Oxford residents,” says Larry Ryback, Jim ‘N Nick’s CEO. “I’m confident guests will enjoy the ease and flexibility of the restaurant’s quick-casual+ style while eating in our dining room or taking advantage of our convenient takeout, drive-thru and catering options.”

Striving to serve as a strong community advocate, the restaurant raised $1,750 for the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries at its recent family and friends weekend.

“We are grateful for Jim ‘N Nicks for investing in our ongoing programs and helping us make a profound impact for local Calhoun County residents,” says Amber Albright, Oxford area director for Alabama Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries. “We are excited to continue growing this partnership and look forward to what the future holds.”

As the growing brand plans to open 10 new locations over the next 18 months, Jim ‘N Nick’s is eager to bring new team members on board to continue its mission of treating customers like family.