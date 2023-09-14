Jim 'N Nick's Opens Remodeled Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama

Jim 'N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for its award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on community, has remodeled one of its original Birmingham locations to embrace a new wave of quality and comfort. The fully renovated space includes a complete makeover in the dining room and bar and offers a new takeout room along with designated to-go parking spots. The restaurant, located at 2831 Greystone Commercial Blvd., is officially reopened for the community to enjoy.

Since opening in May 1999, long-time supporters of the Greystone location have known the brand to be committed to providing great food and a welcoming team. The design overhaul has welcomed guests back with updated murals reminiscent of the Jim ‘N Nick’s history in barbecue, modern shiplap and timeless green double doors that lead to a large, open dining space. The new takeout room is located at the front of the restaurant and assists in creating a more efficient to-go experience by offering designated ordering and pick-up areas.

The significant remodel times itself with the continued growth of the 280 Corridor as the new design dances between quintessential Southern charm and the chic industrial feel of the modern barbecue industry.

The remodel contributes to many reasons long-time Jim ‘N Nick’s customers feel at home when walking through their doors; although the location looks brand new, guests can expect the same friendly faces they know and love, award-winning Alabama barbecue and hot cheese biscuits.

“Since 1999, we continue on with our mission to give guests an incredible experience and we knew we wanted to give back to our Greystone community.” says local owner, Assem Al-Ashkar. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support from the Greystone community and we look forward to creating many more memories during this next chapter of Jim ‘N Nick’s