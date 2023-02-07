Jimmy Hula's to Open in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Jimmy Hula’s is taking the fast casual concept to new levels of Food Nirvana!

Jimmy Hula’s is slated to open their newest location in New Smyrna Beach this spring, occupying the historic “Bob’s Automotive” building on the corner of Canal and Faulkner Streets. The Winter Park-based brand opened its first Volusia County location in 2016 in Ormond Beach. They followed that up with locations in Port Orange in 2019 and another in St. Augustine, which opened in July of 2022.

Like their other coastal locations, the New Smyrna Beach store will seat roughly 150 guests and feature a large, covered outdoor dining patio and an indoor/outdoor full liquor bar. It will also introduce a large astroturfed garden area, which the brand plans to feature at future locations.

“We’re extremely fortunate. Central Floridians seem to love the food and energy Jimmy Hula’s has created, and we’re constantly getting requests from patrons asking us to open new locations in their area”, says Zach Hartman, Co-Founder and Vice President of the Winter Park-based brand.

As an homage to the local New Smyrna history, and the building itself, the team at Jimmy Hula’s worked hard to utilize as much of the existing building and interior elements of Bob’s Automotive as possible, such as the garage bays and interior brickwork. The brand strives to incorporate local design touches at all their locations while staying true to signature brand elements like colorful booths and lifestyle photography and artwork.

“Along with the amazing flavors in each of the fresh and made-to-order tacos, the system works hard to create the freshest ideas and the most unique atmospheres at each of our properties”, Hartman says.

The New Smyrna Beach location will be run by Parkerstark Management, which also runs the brand’s Ormond Beach, Port Orange and St. Augustine locations. “We’re excited to partner with franchisees like Michael and Bobby, operators with a great understanding of their local market and a passion for operations. Our goal is to find similar teams to help grow the west coast of Florida and northwest into coastal Georgia and the Carolinas”, says Jim Hartman, Founder and CEO.

Jimmy Hula’s has another location breaking ground in Brevard County in the coming weeks, and recently sold two large Master Franchise deals. Those deals call to develop 25 new locations from St. John’s County south along the eastern coast of Florida to Dade County.