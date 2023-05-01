Jimmy John’s Adding Fudge Chocolate Brownies to Menu

Jimmy John’s is permanently adding a new decadent dessert to its crave-worthy cookie line-up. Jimmy John’s new Fudge Chocolate Brownie is an ooey-gooey, delicious dessert option, sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of any sandwich-lover.

A trifecta of semi-sweet chocolate, cocoa and melted chocolate comes together for this classic dessert, which is the latest delicious Jimmy John’s menu addition. The best news is that it’s not just for a limited time, it’s here for good.

“Our new Fudge Chocolate Brownies are not your average sandwich-shop dessert,” says Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “Each fudgy bite melts in your mouth, is loaded with chocolatey goodness and stands up to any homemade brownie. We've tested a lot of desserts, and this one was the clear winner deserving a permanent spot on our menu. And for brownie connoisseurs who swear by the edge piece, or are passionate about the center, you're both in luck. Jimmy John's Fudge Chocolate Brownies come in both the edge and center pieces, depending on which brownie you choose. Jimmy John's vote? They are both delicious."

The Fudge Chocolate Brownie starts at $1.99 and is available nationwide via JimmyJohns.com, the Jimmy John’s app and at all Jimmy John’s locations beginning today.