Jimmy John’s is taking a bite out of the pizza business. Beginning September 8, and available for a limited time, fans can enjoy two new pizza-inspired Toasted Sandwiches that deliver everything they love about pizza, with melty mozzarella, rich marinara, and bold toppings piled high on Jimmy John’s fresh-baked French bread.

Think pizza night, but handheld, toasted, and with cheese pulls you can take on the go. The two crave-worthy sandwiches hitting menus this fall include:

The Toasted Sicilian Pizza Sandwich layers salami, capocollo, and ham with gooey mozzarella, marinara, and a sprinkle of oregano-basil for authentic Sicilian-inspired flavor.

The Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich is a dream for cheese lovers, loaded with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan, finished with marinara and oregano-basil. This sandwich marks the first vegetarian option on the Toasted Sandwich platform.

“Who says you have to pick between pizza and a toasted sandwich?” said Kate Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing at Jimmy John’s. “Jimmy John’s Toasted Pizza Sandwiches give our fans the best of both worlds—our perfectly toasted French bread, zesty marinara sauce, premium toppings, and of course, a melty mozzarella cheese pull.”

Jimmy John’s introduced Toasted Sandwiches earlier this year with sandwiches, including the Chicken Bacon Ranch and Ultimate Italian. Toasted Pizza Sandwiches mark the first limited-time offering on the Toasted platform, showcasing the endless innovation opportunities ahead.

The Toasted Sicilian Pizza Sandwich and Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich are available for a limited time starting September 8 at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide. Order in-store, online, or through the Jimmy John’s app. For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com or follow @JimmyJohns on social.