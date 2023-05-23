Jimmy John’s Brings Back Summer Wraps, Adds Jalapeño Ranch Chicken

Jimmy John’s is bringing back two tried and true favorites from last summer and adding a spicy new offering to the lineup. Joining the menu once again are the beloved Chicken Caesar Wrap and Thai Chicken Wrap, as well as a new and unexpected flavor—the Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Wrap.

The fan-favorite Chicken Caesar Wrap is back. This classic features all-natural chicken, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing and mini croutons in a garlic & herb wrap.

The Thai Chicken Wrap is where tangy Thai flavors collide with a crunch. The savory handheld features all-natural chicken, Thai satay sauce and crispy carrot noodles in a flour wrap.

Introducing the Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Wrap. Jimmy John’s brings the heat with Jalapeño flavors that will kick taste buds up a notch, featuring all-natural chicken, provolone cheese, jalapeño ranch, crispy jalapeños, and red pepper flakes in a flour wrap.

“At Jimmy John’s, we are known for our fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and are constantly innovating to bring our customers bold and unexpected sandwich experiences,” says Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “That’s why we have raised the bar this summer by offering three delicious wraps, each with unique flavor combinations, including the new Jalapeño Ranch Chicken Wrap, perfect for those who crave a little kick in each bite.”

Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards members who order all three wraps between June 5 and June 11 will unlock the Wrap Royalty Achievement Badge in the Jimmy John’s App and earn brand swag like a limited-edition Summer Wrap pool float. Limited to one wrap purchase per day with a total of 1,000 pool floats available to win. The Wrap Royalty badge is the latest Achievement Badge to join the Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards program.