Jimmy John’s to Celebrate 'Highest People in the Country' on 4/20

This 4/20, Jimmy John’s is celebrating the highest people in the entire country by hosting a sandwich-filled celebration for the 2,742 residents of Leadville, Colorado – located at 10,151 feet above sea level – the highest city in the United States.

Jimmy John’s will celebrate highness by handing out free Jimmy John’s sandwiches, limited edition 4/20 x Leadville merch, gift cards and more to the entire town from a sandwich-wrapped airstream at peak lunchtime in the center of Leadville on Wednesday, 4/20.

And for the rest of the country on 4/20, Jimmy John’s will launch a one-day-only 4/20 exclusive Jimmy John’s Elevation Checker at gethighwithjimmyjohns.com for sandwich lovers across the country to see just how high they are and get equally high discount codes.

Enter your location to find out if you’re “Not So High,” “Kinda High,” or “Highest” to get up to 20% off your order at Jimmy John’s across the country on 4/20.

GetHighwithJimmyJohns.com will be accessible + loaded with discount codes for one-day-only on 4/20/2022.