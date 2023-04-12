    Jimmy John’s Celebrating 4/20 with Deal and New Sandwich

    Industry News | April 12, 2023

    Jimmy John’s is celebrating 4/20 again this year by rolling out a nationwide promo code and exclusive 4/20 sandwich called the Munchie Crusher, offering a discount, and getting help from Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller. 

    The Munchie Crusher—Turkey, provolone & avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, oregano-basil & mayo.

    Jimmy John’s app users can satiate their munchies the week of 4/20 with the code FREESIDE when used alongside any sandwich purchase. 

    Hungry Long Beach, Cali residents can visit the Jimmy John’s location at 421 W Broadway on 4/20 for a celebration that includes exclusive Jimmy John’s rolling papers, rolling demonstrations from “Roller to the Stars,” Ranagade (Snoop Dogg’s

    personal roller), DJ, giveaways and swag. 

