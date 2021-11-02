Jimmy John's Honors National Sandwich Day with Donations to its Nonprofit Foundation

In honor of this year’s high sandwich holiday – National Sandwich Day – Jimmy John’s fans can celebrate and give back to those in need. On Wednesday, November 3rd, the Jimmy John’s brand will be donating 100 percent of sales of the new, limited-time Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to celebrate and honor the Jimmy John’s Foundation and its mission.

“The Jimmy John’s Foundation is committed to youth achievement and workforce readiness and is proud to announce its partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America,” remarked Jimmy John’s Chief Marketing Officer Darin Dugan.

Proceeds from Jimmy John’s National Sandwich Day “You Buy, We Give” fundraising event will support the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a proud partner of Boys & Girls Club’s Workforce Readiness initiative. This critical program helps youth develop the skills and experiences they need to discover and prepare for their path after high school.

Mark your calendars and head to your local Jimmy John’s on November 3rd for a great cause and satisfy your sandwich cravings!