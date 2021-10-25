Jimmy John's Introduces Beefy Black & Blue Sandwich for Limited Time

Jimmy John’s, The Sandwich of Sandwiches, is introducing its newest limited time offering, the Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich to the Jimmy John’s menu at participating locations nationwide.

“At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to new and exciting sandwich innovations. The unexpected and bold flavor combination of our new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is the latest example of the high-quality, flavor-forward sandwich variety consumers have come to expect and enjoy from the Jimmy John’s brand,” says Darin Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy John’s.

The new sandwich features creamy bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, cracked black pepper, and horseradish aioli on top of hand-sliced roast beef. One bite of this saucy and satisfying combination will leave guests wanting more.

Available now through the end of November, the new Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich is perfect for any meal occasion that customers of all appetites can enjoy.