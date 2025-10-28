Canada, it’s time to get pickled. Following its wildly popular debut at Picklefest Toronto earlier this fall, Jimmy John’s is officially launching the Picklewich at its Canadian locations on Monday, October 27. The Picklewich is a breadless sandwich that swaps the bun for a giant dill pickle. It will be served at all Jimmy John’s locations in two options, the Vito Picklewich and the Turkey Picklewich.

“The Picklewich took Toronto by storm at Picklefest, and we knew we had to bring it back for Canadians everywhere,” said Kim Slongo, Director of Operations at Foodtastic, the company behind Jimmy John’s expansion in Canada. “It’s a bold twist on a fan favourite, the Picklewich is fresh, flavourful, and perfectly brined. Canadians are going to love it.”

The Vito Picklewich features layers of salami, capocollo, provolone, onion, tomato, lettuce, and oregano-basil with oil and vinegar, nestled between two halves of a crisp dill pickle. The Turkey Picklewich offers a lighter take with turkey, provolone, lettuce, and tomato for a refreshing crunch with every bite. Photo: Foodtastic.

The Picklewich first made waves in 2024, sparking a viral frenzy among pickle fans.

“Jimmy John’s has always been about quality, freshness, and a bit of fun,” adds Peter Mammas, President and CEO of Foodtastic. “The Picklewich captures all of that. It’s unexpected, delicious, and very Jimmy John’s.”

The Picklewich will be available for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations across Canada. Find your nearest shop and follow the latest pickle news on @jimmyjohns.ca on Instagram and Facebook or at JimmyJohns.ca.