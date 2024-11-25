‘Tis the season for cookies! Jimmy John’s is celebrating the sweetest time of the year with a new limited-edition holiday treat, the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO, available nationwide starting November 25. Launching just in time for Giving Tuesday on December 3 and National Cookie Day on December 4, a portion of the cookie’s sales will go towards Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Following the successful launch of Jimmy John’s latest limited-edition cookie – Pumpkin White Chocolate – which sold out in record time, the culinary team is taking the seasonal splendor up an even bigger notch this November with the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO. This limited-edition treat features a rich and buttery dark chocolate base, studded with festive candy cane bits and loaded with OREO cookie pieces. The new dessert is the ideal companion to any sandwich, or a standalone holiday indulgence.

In recognition of both Giving Tuesday on December 3 and National Cookie Day on December 4, Jimmy John’s is partnering with OREO to make this sweet treat even sweeter, donating a portion of each holiday cookie sold, between Monday, December 2 and Sunday, December 8 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America via the Jimmy John’s Foundation.* Through Jimmy John’s continued partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the brand is proud to support the youth organization’s evidence-informed life and workforce readiness initiatives, which help ensure millions of young people are prepared for their post-secondary aspirations.

“This holiday season, we set out to craft a new cookie that would delight fans while creating a moment where guests could pay it forward simply by stopping in for a sweet treat,” said Jimmy John’s Vice President of Marketing, Kate Carpenter. “In partnership with OREO, we are honored to continue to support the incredible work of Boys & Girls Clubs of America through this limited-edition cookie.”

“We are honored to have support from partners like Jimmy John’s who share our dedication to providing young people with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in life and work,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement, Chad Hartman.

The Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO is available nationwide now at participating Jimmy John’s locations for a limited time only.

*From December 2 – December 8, 2024, Jimmy John’s will donate $0.50 to the Jimmy John’s Foundation for every Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Made with OREO sold, up to $150,000. Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Made with OREO available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license. TM & ©2024 Jimmy John’s Franchisor SPV, LLC.