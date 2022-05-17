Jimmy John’s Letting Customers Make Sandwiches in the Metaverse

The Jimmy John’s sandwich army can now visit the brand’s store in the Metaverse and create the sandwich of the future – a limited-time offer that can be ordered in real life.

Beginning May 17, users can navigate to the virtual Jimmy John’s store via Decentraland (TheMetaSandwich.com) to build a custom sandwich and submit it for the chance to become the first official Metasandwich, served on JJ’s real-life menu.

Within the Jimmy John’s of the Metaverse, users can choose from a variety of meats and explore both the interior and exterior of the store to source their cheese, condiments, and veggies. Those who want to take their limited-time offer up a notch can even choose a secret ingredient to add to their Metasandwich such as a cookie, Jimmy Chips, or Kickin’ Ranch. Metaverse users who enter the futuristic Jimmy John’s restaurant should keep their eyes open for discounts and easter eggs available throughout the experience.

Metasandwich builders will have until May 20 to submit their sandwiches, and beginning May 24, the sandwich army will help Jimmy John’s select the winning fan-created sandwich.

Once the winning Metasandwich is named, it will come to life and be available to order and delivered to the first 100 people from May 31 through June 3. The Metasandwich will also be available in select stores in Nashville and Chicago.