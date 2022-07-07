Jimmy John’s Opens its First NYC Store in Brooklyn

Jimmy John’s has opened the brand’s first location in New York City. Located at 504 Myrtle Ave., near the Pratt Institute, the Brooklyn store will offer New Yorkers its signature fresh-baked French bread, all-natural hand-sliced meat and cheese, hand-sliced fresh veggies and more.

The 1,000 square foot store will welcome guests seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“We’re continuing to partner with franchisees to accelerate our growth strategy and we’re excited to launch our brand in the largest market in the country,” says James North, president of Jimmy John’s. “There is tremendous demand for Jimmy John’s sandwiches and wraps across the country and we’ve now brought that experience to the Big Apple. This is the first of what we hope are many Jimmy John’s locations in NYC.”

With a selection of mouth-watering sandwiches and wraps, Jimmy John’s is known for its “Freaky Fast,” fresh and bold menu options including: lettuce-wrapped Unwich sandwiches, best-in-class condiments and sides, made-from-scratch Tuna Salad, Oil & Vinegar, Jimmy’s Kickin’ Ranch.

“This new Brooklyn Jimmy John’s is a first step in bringing our Freaky Fast sandwiches to all New Yorkers. One of the many great things about New York City is the variety of sandwich styles and options. There’s something for everyone, now including Jimmy John’s,” says Norman Yu, franchise managing member. “Our new store is beautiful, our employees are ready and we can’t wait to officially serve our Fresh-baked bread and all-natural meats and cheeses in New York City!”

Following the addition of the New York City location, Jimmy John’s has more than 2,600 restaurants in 43 states and is seeking additional franchisees in the Northeast to join the brand.

As part of the Inspire Brands family, Jimmy John’s franchisees have access to best-in-class franchise support, including restaurant development planning, design and construction, operations, training and marketing.