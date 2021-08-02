Jimmy John's Releases Baby Swaddles in Honor of Summer Wraps Launch

In honor of the recent Jimmy John’s Summer Wraps launch, the brand is marking the occasion by introducing Summer Wrap-themed baby swaddles to celebrate the miracle of new things.

Beginning August 2nd, Jimmy John’s is wrapping the babies in your life for free all summer long (while supplies last) with a custom Jimmy John’s wrap-themed baby swaddle. Expectant parents, Jimmy John’s fans and gift givers alike can also add this item to their Babylist.com registry or head to Store.JimmyJohns.com to purchase and gift the swaddle ($0 each) and a supply of delicious Jimmy John’s Summer Wraps to expecting friends and family.

To commemorate this “cute enough to eat” limited merch drop, Jimmy John’s created a campaign video which spotlights the debut of Jimmy John’s newest “baby”, its two new Summer Wraps alongside the custom swaddle.

Jimmy John’s also encourage fans on Twitter and Instagram channels to show off their swag.