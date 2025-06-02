For those who love summer as much as they love dessert, Jimmy John’s is bringing a burst of sunshine to its menu with the debut of the Lemon Sunshine Cookie. Bursting with bright lemon flavor and studded with creamy white chocolate chips, this limited-time treat is available nationwide starting today.



Whether cooling down after a beach day or sneaking in a sweet bite during a lunch break, the Lemon Sunshine Cookie is the perfect companion to all of summer’s moments. With its soft, chewy texture and a just-right balance of citrus and white chocolate, it delivers a little sunshine in every bite.



This marks Jimmy John’s first new cookie flavor of 2025 and it’s one worth savoring.



“Summer is all about fresh flavors and fun moments, and our Lemon Sunshine Cookie delivers on both,” said Kate Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing at Jimmy John’s. “It’s bold, bright, and perfectly captures the sunny spirit of the season. We’re excited to bring guests something new that truly tastes like summer.”



The Lemon Sunshine Cookie is available for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide starting June 2. Grab one while it’s hot (outside).

