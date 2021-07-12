Jimmy John's Rolls Out LTO Summer Wraps

Beginning Monday, Jimmy John's salads are sandwiched into wraps minus the fork—Jimmy John’s Chicken Caesar and Beefy Ranch Wraps are the perfect balance of summer flavors to freshen up mealtime on the go. As part of the larger Jimmy John’s evolution, these new limited-time menu additions are the first-ever wraps offering from the brand and among multiple LTOs featuring bold new ideas and flavors planned throughout the 2021 calendar year.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:

JJ’s Chicken Caesar Wrap is made with juicy seasoned chicken, crunchy croutons, shaved parmesan tossed with Caesar dressing all wrapped up into one tasty package. The wrap is made with: seasoned chicken, parmesan cheese, ranch seasoning, lettuce, tomato, mayo, creamy Caesar dressing and mini croutons wrapped in a Garlic & Herb Wrap. Suggested franchise retail pricing averages $1 more than current JJs Favorites (~$8.50) and may vary by participating location.

JJ’s Beefy Ranch Wrap combines hand-sliced roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cucumber, ranch dressing, and mini croutons in one delicious wrap. The wrap is made with: Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cucumber, ranch dressing and mini croutons wrapped in a flour wrap. Suggested retail pricing averages $1 more than current JJs Favorites (~$8.50) and may vary by participating location.

JJ’s new Summer LTO Wraps are the highest performing concepts ever put through the Jimmy John’s consumer screening process, and the latest example of the high-quality affordable “salad-turned-sandwich wrap” varieties guests love – perfect for any meal occasion that customers of all ages and appetites can enjoy.

For context, JJ’s Smokin’ Kickin’ Chicken LTO sandwich which debuted in February, saw tremendous results quickly becoming the third most popular sandwich on JJ’s menu (behind the Turkey Tom and Italian Night Club) during its peak. This limited-time sandwich offering was developed and market tested in early 2021 to rave consumer reviews which in turn spurred this limited-time rollout – the latest of multiple LTOs slated to be introduced nationwide this calendar year.

“At Jimmy John’s, we’re constantly looking to innovate and evolve our sandwich lineup to deliver a best-in-class experiences for our guests. We have done just that this summer with our new limited-time Summer Wraps – delicious, mouth-watering new flavors featuring the fresh veggies and quality ingredients you’ve come to expect from Jimmy John’s in an entirely new form,” says Darin Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy John’s. “These salad-filled wraps have been obsessively crafted to be the perfect pairing for the summer months – right down to the croutons inside the wrap for just the right amount of crunchy texture in every bite.”

CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS

Jimmy John’s latest LTOs will be supported by a dedicated integrated marketing campaign across retail, social, online, and broadcast channels featuring Emmy-winning actor Brad Garrett, reprising his charismatic lead role of “Tony Bolognavich - The King of Cold Cuts” first introduced during SBLV in February.

The :30 spot is slated to debut on Monday with heavy national broadcast exposure across linear TV, OLV audio, and social channels.

The new film “Shakedown” created by Anomaly, and brought to life by Randy Krallman of Smuggler Films, is the next chapter of the ongoing sandwich war between Tony Bolognavich and Jimmy John's. In the spot, Tony makes the shocking discovery that Jimmy John's has expanded beyond delicious sandwiches...and is now offering limited-time summer wraps.

The main film is accompanied by a host of social films. The commercials feature Tony Bolognavich in pitchman mode, as he attempts (poorly) to one-up Jimmy John's salad-filled wraps with a few "Salad-o-vations" of his own.

“Not sure if you’ve noticed, but there’s a Sandwich War going down. And Jimmy John’s is never one to back down from a fight. So we thought ‘what could possibly annoy our friend Tony Bolognavich (you can call him The King of Cold Cuts) more than a delicious Jimmy John’s sandwich? How ‘bout a delicious salad sandwiched into a wrap?’ He did not take it well," says Josh Fell, CCO of Anomaly.