Jimmy John’s wants to honor those who are ready for fall despite the AC still blasting, and that is why today they are announcing their new Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie.

Available starting Monday August 19, this delicious new treat blends the warm flavors of pumpkin with sweet white chocolate chips, perfectly capturing the essence of fall and offering a preview of all the goodness to come.

Not only is Jimmy John’s satisfying your sweet tooth with this mouthwatering new cookie, but they are also releasing a limited-edition Pumpkin Sweatshirt to ensure you are all wrapped up in the fall spirit (available for purchase exclusively on store.jimmyjohns.com).

Both these items will be available for a limited time only while supplies last.