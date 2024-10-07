Jimmy John’s is elevating the club sandwich to a new level of sophistication with the Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club, a top-shelf creation fit for both a casual lunch and a soirée. The new sandwich features two refined variations—Roast Beef & Bacon and Turkey & Bacon.

The Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club is a curated experience, featuring premium roast beef or turkey, crisp bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, and the all-new creamy sriracha bourbon sauce. These indulgent ingredients are complemented by fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, all atop freshly baked French bread. The smoked cheddar delivers a rich flavor that pairs seamlessly with the bacon, while the creamy sriracha bourbon sauce offers a slight kick to round out the flavor profile.

“As we developed the Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club, we wanted to create a sandwich that combines familiar, well-loved flavors and take them up a notch,” said Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation at Jimmy John’s. “The smoky cheddar, smooth bourbon notes, and subtle spice give the sandwich a unique, elevated twist that still feels comforting and approachable.”

The Smoked Cheddar Bourbon Club is available nationwide now at participating Jimmy John’s locations for a limited time only.