At Jimmy John’s they know that size matters…and that is why next week they are unveiling the $10 Total Package Meal. A real value meal that is just as hearty as your appetite, delivering Jimmy John’s signature quality in a wallet-friendly package.

Jimmy John’s is officially entering the value wars and putting the current options on the market to the test, because let’s face it, the value meals out there are not nearly enough food for someone looking for a hearty meal.

The $10 Total Package Meal lives up to its name, offering guests the opportunity to customize their order with an assortment of Jimmy John’s full-sized signature items, including:

One eight-inch Original sandwich of the guest’s choice, each crafted with Jimmy John’s signature fresh-baked bread and premium ingredients A bag of kettle cooked Jimmy Chips, allowing guests can pick from a variety of flavors to perfectly pair with their sandwich Choice of dessert, including Jimmy John’s giant delicious cookies and mouthwatering brownies A refreshing regular-sized fountain drink

The ‘$10 Total Package Meal’ will be available at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time, beginning today, August 5.