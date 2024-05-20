Jimmy John’s is officially taking the chips out of the bag and adding them to their menu as a main ingredient.

Introducing the new Firecracker Wrap, an eye-catching wrap that is bursting with flavor featuring a bright red jalapeno tortilla loaded with mouthwatering salami and turkey, fiery ghost pepper cheese, savory garlic aioli, signature jimmy peppers and the star of the show – the new Firecracker Jimmy Chips, custom created by the Jimmy John’s culinary team.

The Firecracker Jimmy Chips are dusted with striking red, ghost pepper flavor for those who want to turn up the heat during lunch. The Firecracker Jimmy Chips will also be available to order and enjoy on their own.

The Firecracker Wrap and Firecracker Jimmy Chips will also be accompanied by a new sweet treat the Confetti Cookie Sandwich. This indulgent, summertime dessert features two sugar cookies packed with red, white and blue sprinkles, sandwiched together with rich buttercream frosting. The perfectly patriotic sweet treat balances the heat of the Firecracker flavor.

All items – the Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Jimmy Chips and Confetti Cookie Sandwich – will all be available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.