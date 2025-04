J&J Snack Foods has enhanced its SUPERPRETZEL recipe for an upgraded flavor, softer texture, and great taste even when held in warmers. The new taste and easy prep makes SUPERPRETZEL an easy sell. Ideal for grab & go occasions, the new SUPERPRETZEL recipe remains delicious even when held in warmers, reducing labor. The new recipe will start being produced in June and will be available to serve late summer with existing GTIN order numbers.

