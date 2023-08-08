J&J Snack Foods Expands Leadership In Soft Pretzel Segment

America’s leading manufacturer of prepared soft pretzels announced the launch of a new menu item to delight customers and operators alike within the foodservice industry. New SuperPretzel Bavarian Pretzel Bites are easy to serve and versatile for any menu.

“The launch of our new pretzel bites demonstrates our commitment to growing our leadership position within the soft pretzel category,” says Dan Fachner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of J&J Snack Foods. “As a total solution provider in snacks, desserts, and frozen beverages we are focused on items that are easy to prepare, profitable, and loved by customers. We have ample capacity to meet the demand for our products as operators seek reliable supply chain partners.”

Pretzel bites have grown by 55 percent among non-fried appetizers and up 35 percent as a mini appetizer on foodservice menus in the past four years. The new pretzel bite has superior taste and hold times compared to that of competitors and is pre-baked for fast and efficient service. These sharable bites are ideal for serving with cheese, mustard, or for showcasing with an operator’s own signature sauce. Each case is accompanied by a salt packet for sprinkling as the bites are fresh from the operator’s oven.

“Our new pretzel bites feature unique scoring atop each bite to provide a hand-crafted look. Our dough has been enhanced for extraordinary flavor,” explains Norma Abbattista, Senior Director of Foodservice Marketing at J&J Snack Foods. “More importantly, all of our products can be added to a menu with minimal preparation and are extremely versatile and profitable.”

J&J Snack Foods’ SuperPretzel brand helped introduce soft pretzels to a broader audience of America consumers more than 50 years ago. Today, the company’s market leadership includes Bavarian-style soft pretzel sticks and rolls, filled and topped soft pretzels, and 51 percent whole grain soft pretzels intended for the K-12 segment.

The company’s portfolio of snack solutions includes ¡HOLA! Churros with a variety of churro products for the fastest-growing dessert in foodservice, as well as ICEE, Slush Puppie and Luigi’s Real Italian Ice frozen beverages and treats as well as Dippin Dots, America’s top beaded ice cream brand. Combined with other extraordinary brands, J&J Snack Foods continues to serve the foodservice industry with multiple menu solutions.

Learn more about J&J Snack Foods’ total-solution approach to foodservice at JJSnackFoodservice.com. Those with purchasing authority of a foodservice operation can request free samples of the two new products at JJSnackFoodservice.com/sample.