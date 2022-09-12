Jodie Conrad Joins Donatos as Marketing Chief

Donatos announced that Jodie Conrad has been hired as the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 12.

“I am excited to welcome Jodie back home to Donatos,” says Kevin King, president of Donatos. “She is a very well-respected person in the restaurant industry with tremendous experience and a successful track record. She already knows our brand well, and we are confident that she will step right in and help push us forward.”

Conrad, who previously served as the Director of Brand Marketing at Donatos from 2000 to 2005, will report directly to King. She will serve as a key member of the Leadership Team and create innovative strategies to raise awareness and drive traffic and sales. She will oversee Marketing, Menu Innovation, Catering, and Customer Service.

“I’m very excited to rejoin the brand,” says Conrad. “I’ve been a Donatos fan since childhood, and I look forward to helping create new fans all across the country.”

Conrad has most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Fazoli’s where she was responsible for all marketing and culinary functions including advertising, digital/social media and CRM, field marketing, consumer insights, off-premise business development, public relations, menu management, and new product development/testing. She was with Fazoli’s for over six years and led the Marketing Department since September 2017. In 2021, Nation’s Restaurant News named her one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Foodservice and Franchising.com listed her as one of 8 CMOs Who Rock and Rule.

Before joining Fazoli’s, Conrad previously served in brand marketing roles at Wendy’s, Donatos, Coca-Cola, and Pillsbury. She has both a BBA and MBA from Ohio University.