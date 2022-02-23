Joe Deckleman Named President of The Montague Company

Filippo Berti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ali Group, today announced Joe Deckelman has been named President of The Montague Company, an Ali Group Company, effective immediately.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of The Montague Company.

Deckelman’s extensive background in the commercial foodservice industry spans nearly three decades, working in many different areas of the industry. He held the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Champion Industries, an Ali Group Company, from 2010 to 2014. Joe also held various positions at Hobart and Wells Bloomfield. Deckelman joined The Montague Company in 2014 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and was promoted to the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing in November 2021.

Since joining Montague, he has been integral to the company’s success. Deckelman has successfully managed all inside and outside sales functions, as well as the marketing and technical service/parts departments. Joe was instrumental in overseeing Montague’s Los Angeles Unified School District program, the largest unit and dollar volume rollout in the history of the company. Additionally, he founded the Club Montague program, which serves as the cornerstone of Montague’s channel strategy.

“On behalf of all of us at the Ali Group, I would like to congratulate Joe, welcome him back to our Group and wish him continued success,” Berti says.