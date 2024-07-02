Grubhub is teaming up with Joe & The Juice to exclusively deliver the hottest new drink of the summer: The Big Smash shake, created with dynamic tennis pro Nick Kyrgios. This brand-new protein shake arrives for athletes and tennis enthusiasts to enjoy while watching aces during Wimbledon (happening now!) and through the U.S. Open.

Like Nick, The Big Smash shake is full of energy:

Inspired by the signature strawberries and cream dessert served at Wimbledon and tropical flavors from Nick’s native Australia

Made with Pitaya Powder, Creatine (for a sports performance), Collagen, Whey Protein, Coconut Milk, Date Puree, and fresh Strawberries and Bananas

Available freshly made in stores and exclusive delivery through Grubhub starting June 26 in markets globally where Joe & the Juice is available

Protein is as popular as ever – More than 1 in 4 (28 percent) Americans said they consumed more plant protein in the last year (source: IFIC ‘23 Food Health Report) and Grubhub has seen as 15 percent increase in protein searches on the app. Nick’s delicious pink shake is high in plant-protein and low in sugar for sports recovery on hot summer days, and of course, tennis courts.

Timed with the drop, consumers can get 20 percent off their Joe & The Juice order when they purchase The Big Smash shake on Grubhub June 26 – July 31 (minimum $25 purchase – up to $10 reward value).