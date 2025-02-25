JOE & THE JUICE, the global juice and coffee concept known for its fresh ingredients and vibrant store experience, announced the appointment of Jorrie Bruffett as its new Managing Director for U.S. Operations. With a wealth of experience in the food and beverage industry, Bruffett will play a pivotal role in accelerating JOE & THE JUICE’S expansion across the U.S. and strengthening its market presence.

Bruffett joins JOE & THE JUICE from Pret A Manger, where she served as President of U.S. Operations. During her tenure, she was instrumental in leading Pret’s North American growth strategy and forming strategic partnerships to scale its footprint across the U.S. Prior to Pret A Manger, Bruffett held senior leadership roles at Panera Bread, where she oversaw expansion efforts, digital innovation, and customer experience initiatives. Additionally, she has experience working with major food and beverage brands such as Disney and Burger King. Her extensive background across these iconic brands has positioned her as a leader in driving growth, operational excellence, and brand transformation in the highly competitive F&B industry.

In her new role, Bruffett will focus on driving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and innovation across JOE & THE JUICE’S U.S. business. Her appointment follows a significant investment by General Atlantic, which acquired a majority stake in the company in late 2023, signaling a new phase of strategic growth and global expansion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorrie to JOE & THE JUICE at such a transformative time for our company,” said Thomas Nørøxe, CEO of JOE & THE JUICE. “Her deep understanding of brands, experience within the F&B industry, and ability to interpret the JOE brand values make her the ideal leader to strengthen our U.S. operations and drive our ambitious growth agenda.”

Bruffett expressed her enthusiasm about joining the brand, stating: “JOE & THE JUICE is an exciting company with a strong brand identity, passionate team, and incredible potential for growth. I look forward to bringing my experience to the U.S. market and working alongside our teams to build on the brand’s momentum.”