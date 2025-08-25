Get ready to up your wing game! Joella’s Hot Chicken is bringing the flavor with its brand-new Southern-style traditional and boneless wings, hitting menus Sept. 1. Fresh, crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor, wings will be sauced the “Joella’s way” in one of their seven signature flavors tailored to fans’ liking. Guests can also flex the flavor with the limited-time Buffalo and fiery Ghost Buffalo flavors through the end of Sept.

Here’s how Joella’s wings stack up:

● Traditional Wings: The OG. Beautiful hot and crispy Southern-style wings in your favorite flavor. From a little bit of heat to

waiver-worthy, every bite brings you back for more.

● Boneless Wings: Breaded crispy bites of white-meat chicken, ready for your favorite flavor level.

Wings are perfect for sharing …or not. Grab them in packs of six, 10, 15, or 20, or turn them into a full-on meal with one of Joella’s Southern sides and a drink for just $3.99 more. Any way guests wing it, pricing is budget-friendly:

Traditional Wings (drums and flats):

● 6 wings: $9.99

● 10 wings: $14.99

● 15 wings: $21.99

● 20 wings: $27.99

Boneless Wings:

● 6 wings: $7.99

● 10 wings: $10.99

● 15 wings: $15.99

● 20 wings: $19.99

*Six and 10-piece packs include one dippin’ sauce. 15 and 20-piece packs include two dippin’ sauces.

“Whether you’re watching the game, grabbing lunch, or crushing late-night cravings, Joella’s wings are the go-to crowd-pleaser,” said Gavin Bush, Vice President at Joella’s Hot Chicken. “At Joella’s, we’ve got the flavor and the wing that fits your moment. From Spiked Honey to Fire-In Da-Hole, bone-in to boneless, solo snack to family feast, there’s no wrong way to wing it at Joella’s.”

Bonus alert: Joella’s Hot Rewards members can snag a free six-piece order of wings with any meal purchase Sept. 4-14. Sign up through the Joella’s Hot Chicken App or online at https://signup.thanx.com/joellas/join/ to receive the deal.

The new wings will be available beginning Sept. 1 in-store, for pickup and through delivery partners at Joella’s nine locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.