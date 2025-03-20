Joella’s Hot Chicken, the fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and Southern sides, will celebrate National Hot Chicken Day with a free chicken giveaway. When guests purchase a Chicken Meal, Big Sammie, or Salad on March 30, 2025, they have the option to add one free Jumbo Tender or one five-pack of Nuggz, at no additional charge, spiced at their favorite heat level.

Joella’s is also turning up the heat for National Hot Chicken Day with the launch of its brand-new Family Dinner Deal, making it easier than ever to gather around the table for a flavorful feast. Guests can enjoy this crave-worthy meal featuring six Jumbo Tenders, 12 Nuggz, four Southern sides, four drinks, and four dipping sauces, all customizable with two heat levels to suit every spice level preference in the family. Priced at just $29.99, the Family Dinner Deal will be available starting March 31 Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., ensuring a delicious and convenient way to celebrate the bold flavors of hot chicken.

“National Hot Chicken Day is the perfect time to share our love for bold flavors and Southern hospitality,” said Gavin Bush, Vice President at Joella’s Hot Chicken. “We’re excited to celebrate by offering guests an added free taste of our famous hot chicken and introducing our new Joella’s Family Dinner Deal at a time when families are looking for a delicious, convenient and value-packed dinner option.”

The free chicken offer is good on March 30 and is available for in-store order only. It is not available for delivery.

Joella’s currently has nine locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.