Joella's Hot Chicken Brings Back Crispy Cod Sammie

Beginning Monday, Joella's Hot Chicken is bringing back its popular menu item, the Crispy Cod Sammie, for a limited time only, along with the Crispy Cod Plate option. The Louisville-based fast casual restaurant known for hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern-style sides, announced the specialty Sammie and Plate will be available every day of the week beginning Feb. 14, 2022, and throughout the Lenten season at all 18 Joella's locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

The Crispy Cod Sammie is made with seasonal North Atlantic Wild-Caught Cod that's double beer-battered and fried and topped with Sweet Vinegar Slaw, pickles, and Bama White or Tarter Dippin' Sauce. For $9.25, guests will get the Sammie with their choice of one Southern side. The Crispy Cod Sammie can be seasoned with any of Joella's six famous heat levels: including Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella's Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole (so hot you need to sign a waiver!).

Joella's will also offer the Crispy Cod Plate, which includes two pieces of Crispy Cod with Bama White or Tarter Dippin' Sauce on the side. The Crispy Cod Plate includes one Southern side for $12.99. If guests choose to order their Crispy Cod Plate spiced with a heat level, it will be served on top of a piece of white bread in traditional hot chicken plating.

"Joella's is excited to bring back the Crispy Cod Sammie, a seasonal favorite and an easy meal for busy families and all who celebrate Lent," says Joella’s Chief Operating Officer Tye Pollak. "This Sammie is a fun twist on the traditional fish sandwich and full of Joella's signature flavor and seasoning that our fans have grown to love. And new this year, we're happy to be able to offer the Crispy Cod Sammie and Plate all seven days a week at all of our Joella's restaurants."

Joella's Hot Chicken currently has 18 locations nationwide: four in Georgia, four in Indiana, three in Florida, three in the Louisville, Ky. area, two in Lexington, Ky., and two in the Cincinnati, Ohio area.