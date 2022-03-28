Joella’s Hot Chicken Introduces Ghost Pepper Heat Level

Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville-based fast-casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern Sides, has added a new heat level to the menu, just in time for guests to give it a try on National Hot Chicken Day (March 30, 2022). The new level, called Ghost Pepper, is just a little less intense than the waiver-worthy Fire-In Da-Hole – the highest level on Joella’s heat spectrum.

To celebrate National Hot Chicken Day and their new heat level, Joella’s is once again giving away a free Grilled or Fried Tender with the purchase of any adult entrée. From March 30-April 5, guests enrolled in Joella’s rewards program can add on their free tender spiced at their favorite level or prepared with the new Ghost Pepper blend of spices.

“We’ve heard from so many of our fans that they’re a little too chicken to try our ‘Fire-In Da-Hole.’ But they’ve also told us they need a bit more kick than ‘Hot’ was giving, so Ghost Pepper was made just for them,” says Tye Pollak, Joella’s chief operating officer. “We hope this free tender offer on National Hot Chicken Day brings them to Joella’s to try our new blend of spices, or any of the other flavor levels they’re craving.”

The addition of Ghost Pepper brings Joella’s heat level choices to seven:

Level 1 – Traditional Southern (no Heat)

Level 2 – Spiked Honey (Sweet and mild with a twang)

Level 3 – Ella’s Fav (Flavor and little heat)

Level 4 – Tweener (Medium heat, between mild and hot)

Level 5 – Hot (Spicy fire – hot but not scary)

Level 6 – Ghost Pepper (NEW! Lingering heat, spooky hot)

Level 7 – Fire-In Da-Hole (Inferno – so hot you need to sign a waiver to try it)

The free tender offer is available for guests enrolled in Joella’s Hot Chicken’s rewards program.