Joella’s Hot Chicken is turning up the heat this summer with the launch of two new flavor-packed heat levels – Buffalo and Ghost Buffalo. Available for a limited time starting June 30, 2025, the fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and Southern sides will offer these bold new options on its Jumbo Tenders, Wings, Nuggz, and Sammies, adding the perfect kick of craveable spice to fire up the season.

To keep the summer sizzle going, Joella’s is serving up a cheesy bonus. Rewards members are invited to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day (July 14) with a free side of Creamy Mac & Cheese with the purchase of a main dish. This savory classic is the perfect pairing to the bold new Buffalo heat levels. The offer will be sent to all current Joella’s Rewards members on July 14 and will be redeemable for 14 days. For guests who aren’t yet Joella’s Rewards members, they are encouraged to sign up through the Joella’s Hot Chicken App or online at https://signup.thanx.com/joellas/join/ to receive the deal as well.

“Our guests have been craving Buffalo flavor, and we’re excited to deliver with not just one, but two new limited-time heat levels,” said Gavin Bush, Vice President at Joella’s Hot Chicken. “Summer is all about firing up taste sensations so we’re serving up a smooth, tangy heat level with buttery depth — from the approachable Classic Buffalo to the bold, fiery Ghost Buffalo for those craving a more intense heat level. To complement that kick, we’re treating our Rewards members to a free side of our Creamy Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day as a thank-you for their continued support and riding the flavor wave with us all summer long.”

The new Buffalo heat levels will be available June 30 through Sept. 28, 2025 in-store, for pickup and through delivery partners at Joella’s nine locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.