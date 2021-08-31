Joella's Hot Chicken Names Tye Pollak Chief Operating Officer

Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern sides, announced today it has named Tye Pollak as chief operating officer. Pollak will oversee all facets of Joella’s operations, as well as their long-term growth initiatives. Joella’s currently has 19 restaurants throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Florida.

Prior to joining Joella’s, Pollak served as senior director of operations for multi-brand restaurant company Inspire Brands and led their operations for more than 70 Arby’s locations across six states.

“Tye is a well-respected leader in the restaurant operations industry, and we look forward to tapping into his expertise to strategically grow the Joella’s brand,” says Ray Schulte, president, Joella’s Hot Chicken. “His more than 25 years of experience working in positions ranging from assistant manager to senior director level make him the perfect mentor to build our team to a successful model that delights each and every guest, each and every visit.”

“I’m extremely excited to join Joella’s Hot Chicken. The food is best in class and that’s what matters most. Joella’s has the potential to attract a fan base nationwide, and my goal is to simply do just that,” says Pollak. “I will focus on fortifying our current operations model so we can reach out to more hot chicken fans by building a world class model founded on our strong relationship with our team members and deliver the highest quality hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern sides. Our goal has been and will remain to give our fans the hot chicken they crave along with the kind of hospitality that brings joy to their entire day.”

Pollak studied Political Science and Business Administration at Presbyterian College. He resides in Louisville with his wife Cristal and their three sons.