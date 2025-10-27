Joella’s Hot Chicken will celebrate America’s heroes by offering a complimentary meal to all veterans, and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, The meal will include two Jumbo Tenders, a Southern side, one dippin’ sauce, and a drink.

To receive the offer, active-duty and retired service members must present valid military identification or be in uniform. Joella’s also proudly offers a 10% “Heroes” discount to veterans and military personnel every day.

“Veterans and military personnel give so much to protect our country, and we want to give a little back,” said Gavin Bush, Vice President at Joella’s Hot Chicken. “On Veterans Day, and every day, our doors are open to say thank you with great food and a warm welcome.”

Joella’s has nine locations across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.