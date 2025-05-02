Joella’s Hot Chicken, the fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and Southern sides, will celebrate hardworking teachers and nurses with a complimentary meal in honor of Teacher Appreciation and Nurse Appreciation Week.

Teachers and nurses are invited to visit any Joella’s location from May 5–9 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET to enjoy a complimentary meal in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. Each free meal includes two Jumbo Tenders—spiced in any of Joella’s seven signature heat levels—one dippin’ sauce, one Southern side, and a drink.

“Teachers and nurses are the heart of our communities—they educate, heal, and give so much of themselves every day,” said Gavin Bush, Vice President at Joella’s Hot Chicken. “Offering them a free lunch is just a small way for us to say thank you and show our appreciation for the incredible impact they make.”

This in-store only offer is available at all nine Joella’s locations with a valid employment ID. Limit one complimentary meal per guest.