    Joella's to Offer Free Big Wings on National Chicken Wing Day

    Industry News | July 26, 2021
    Joella's chicken wing
    Joella's Hot Chicken
    The free Big Wing offer is good for in-store orders only.

    In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day this year, Joella’s is offering its loyalty members a free Big Wing with the purchase of any adult meal Wednesday, July 28 through Friday, July 30. Joella’s full-size Big Wings include the wing and the drumette and come spiced in one of six unique heat levels including Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-In Da-Hole.

    The free Big Wing offer is good for in-store orders only, and excludes the Meal Special, Kids Meals, and Family Packs. Guests must also be signed up for Joella’s Hot Rewards with a credit card linked to get access to the offer, or new loyalty members can sign up through this special link July 28-30 to get the free wing offer: https://signup.thanx.com/joellas/wing.

    Joella’s Hot Rewards members also earn a free meal for every $100 they spend in addition to birthday desserts, referral rewards, and other exclusive reward opportunities. The deal is available at all 19 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

