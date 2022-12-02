John Zuga Retires from Robot Coupe USA

After spending 25 years in the foodservice industry at Robot Coupe USA, John Zuga retires from the Jackson, MS firm.

Zuga worked for 10 years as Marketing Manager for Robot Coupe, then spent 15 years representing them as International Sales Manager. Prior to working in the foodservice industry, Zuga was employed in the Automotive field with the Cadillac Motor Division of GMAC.

After his retirement in December 2022, he will retire to his farm in Mississippi to pursue his life-long passion for farming.