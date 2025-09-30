FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the continued worldwide growth of Johnny Rockets, opening seven new locations this year in Iraq, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Brazil.

Known for its upbeat atmosphere, gourmet, cooked-to-order burgers, and hand-spun shakes, the classic brand continues to resonate with fans overseas, fueling growing demand for international expansion. New openings this year include two locations in Baghdad, Iraq (Al Jadriya Mall and Dhubbat Street M312 – S27), Antofagasta, Chile (Mall Plaza Antofagasta), Cancun, Mexico (Grand Outlet Riviera Maya), Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Jumeirah), Mexico City, Mexico (Averanda), and, most recently, Sao Paolo, Brazil (Belem do Para).

“Our expansion remains strong in Brazil, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Iraq,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With more than 100 locations now across these markets, we see clear validation of our international franchise system with our committed franchise partners who continue to grow with us.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.