Johnny Rockets Bringing 20 New Locations to Texas

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal set to bring 20 new franchised Johnny Rockets locations to Texas in the next 10 years with the first unit set to open in 2024.

The brand currently operates a number of restaurants in the Lone Star State. The new locations will open in partnership with Brame Holdings LLC, featuring the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Brame Holdings LLC continues to be a great growth partner in Texas across the FAT Brands portfolio,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “They are quickly developing many Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in addition to Round Table Pizza locations which is part of an 80-store development deal for the state, the first of these stores are set to open soon in San Antonio. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with an experienced operator like Brame Holdings LLC, driving further domestic growth in Texas for another beloved, iconic brand of ours, Johnny Rockets.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.