Johnny Rockets to Give Away Free Burgers to Veterans

Johnny Rockets, the timeless, All-American chain known for its classic burgers and shakes, will be showing their thanks to all active-duty military members and veterans with a free single burger of their choice on Veterans Day at participating locations.

Valid in-store only on Nov. 11, customers who present a valid Veteran or Military ID will be eligible to receive a free single burger. Active-duty military members and Veterans alike are invited to pair their juicy, cooked-to-order burgers, with crispy fries or a decadent, hand-spun shake.

“We are so grateful to our customers who have served as heroes of this nation,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With this offer, we wanted to make an extra effort to give thanks to our active-duty military and veterans, who have given so much for our freedoms.”