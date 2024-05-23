Johnny Rockets is floating into this National Hamburger Day, May 28, through June 30, with the ultimate burger and float celebration with PEPSI. To add a big splash to the holiday, fans have the chance to score a limited-edition Johnny Rockets x PEPSI burger themed pool float by visiting www.johnnyrockets.com/FloatOn.

All drinks aside—this float is sure to carry you into the summer in style. Now, to the hush-hush deal—after entering for a chance to win, fans can score $5 off a PEPSI float with any burger purchase. The classic PEPSI float, made with real vanilla ice cream, has stood the test of time despite being a special off-menu secret for many years.

“In true Johnny Rockets fashion, we wanted to bring the fun to National Hamburger Day,” says Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “There is always something special when it comes to a secret menu item, not to mention one that pairs so perfectly with our classic burgers. Come float into summer with us—with the perfect drink to sip and a chance to win the summer’s most sizzling hot pool accessory.”