Johnny Rockets Introduces Cereal-Themed Shakes for Limited Time

Johnny Rockets is shaking up its menu for a limited time with cereal-themed shakes that are sure to please fans who are accustomed to the brand’s over-the-top milkshake creations. Guests can get a taste of two of their childhood favorite cereals, the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake and Trix Shake, available at participating locations through May 30. Adding a crunch to the offering, on National Cereal Day, March 7, fans who are signed up for the Johnny Rockets E-club or follow the brand on social, will receive a code for $5 off any online order of two of the limited time, cereal-inspired shakes at participating locations, mixing and matching included.

For those looking for a blast of fruitiness, the all-new Trix Shake hits the spot with fruity bites hand-spun into a classic, vanilla shake topped with flavorful Trix cereal. For more crunch, guests can indulge in the all-new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake with Cinna-blasted squares hand-spun into a classic vanilla shake and topped with Cinnadust.

“While the burgers at Johnny Rockets are often front and center, our delicious, hand-spun milkshakes are also a fan-favorite,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “As a brand that embodies nostalgia it was only natural to bring two childhood favorite cereals into the mix for an unforgettable throwback shake experience for our guests.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.