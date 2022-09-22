Johnny Rockets Introduces Pickle Fries and Funnel Cake Fries for Limited Time

Johnny Rockets is falling for some new season-inspired fries for a limited-time. Now through December 31 at participating Johnny Rockets’ locations, fans can play into their sweet and savory cravings with the all-new Pickle Fries and Funnel Cake Fries.

Fried to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served with a side of chocolate sauce, Johnny Rockets’ Funnel Cake Fries can be enjoyed as a sweet treat on their own or paired with a juicy burger or chicken tenders. For guests seeking a savory side, the Pickle Fries, fried to a golden-brown finish and served with a side of ranch, are sure to hit the spot. For those that fall in the middle, they can indulge in both with an order of half Pickle Fries and half Funnel Cake Fries.

“We are always looking to roll-out fun, new menu offerings, and, for this fall season, we wanted to introduce items that play into the nostalgia of a fall favorite activity – going to the fair,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our all-new Pickle Fries and Funnel Cake Fries perfectly capture the essence of the fall fair, and we can’t wait for fans to get a taste of these delicious fried treats.”