Johnny Rockets Introduces Two Limited-Batch Milkshake Porters

Johnny Rockets is getting crafty for National Milkshake Month. While fans can visit local Johnny Rockets’ locations throughout the month for a classic, hand-spun milkshake, the chain teamed up with fellow California-based brand, Santa Monica Brew Works, to release a Strawberry Milkshake Porter and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter. The limited-batch beers will make their debut on September 12, National Chocolate Milkshake Day, at Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room/Beer Garden and Johnny Rockets – Universal CityWalk and will be available through the month, while supplies last.

Creamy, dreamy, and delightfully decadent, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter provides a sweet nutty taste with a silky-smooth finish, while the Strawberry Milkshake Porter has a ripe and juicy strawberry profile with Madagascar Vanilla added for a velvety sweetness. Beer and milkshake connoisseurs in the Los Angeles area are invited to the launch event on September 12th. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can purchase a flight of five-ounce tasters or 10-ounce pours of the two all-new Santa Monica Brew Works releases. The inspiration for the beers, Johnny Rockets’ Chocolate Peanut Butter and Strawberry Milkshakes, will also be available as an added free treat for the event. The milkshake beers will continue to be available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to-go at Santa Monica Brew Works, while supplies last.

“For National Milkshake Month this year, we wanted to spin up a fun way for our guests to celebrate our delicious shakes, with ice cream and beer,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Working hand-in-hand with Santa Monica Brew Works, the beer flavors are rich, creamy, and delicious, just like our shakes. We can’t wait to welcome fans out to our event, only 10 miles away from our first Johnny Rockets location, to sample both!”

“These imaginative milkshake porters embody the spirit of creativity that we value as craft brewers,” adds Scott Francis, Santa Monica Brew Works, Co-Founder, President & CEO. “It’s a fun way to celebrate National Milkshake Month in classic, California craft brewery-style.”

Santa Monica Brew Works has collaborated with a series of other Los Angeles-based businesses including Johnny Rockets’ sister company Hot Dog on a Stick. Together, the Santa Monica originals teamed up to create the 310 Stomped Shandy, a bright blend of blonde ale and zesty lemonade. Quickly becoming a smashing success – Stomped Shandy can be found on grocery shelves at Trader Joe's, Ralphs, BevMo, and more