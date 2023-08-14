Johnny Rockets Offering Free Kid’s Meals for Back to School

All-American burger chain Johnny Rockets is ready to hit the books. Starting August 14 and running through August 20, the restaurant has a very rewarding homework assignment for its fans—to dine-in for free.

The free kid’s meal is available with an adult entrée purchase at participating locations. Johnny Rockets is best known for its big, juicy burgers, but also boasts a rocketeer-sized menu, including Kids Mini Burgers, Kids Hot Dog, Kids Chicken Tenders, Kids Grilled Chicken Strips and Kids Grilled Cheese.

“For over 35 years, we have been the destination for families to not only enjoy great-tasting food but also to make memorable moments,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With the school year right around the corner, we wanted to treat our littlest fans to one of their favorite meals.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.