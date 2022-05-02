Johnny Rockets Offering Free Shakes for Teachers and Healthcare Workers

Johnny Rockets is offering a week-long “thank you” to hospital workers, nurses, and teachers during May’s Appreciation Weeks (Teacher Appreciation Week: May 2-6, Nurses Appreciation Week: May 6-12 and National Hospital Week: May 8-14). From May 4 through May 10, healthcare workers and teachers with a valid ID will receive a free Original or Deluxe Shake with any in-store purchase at participating Johnny Rockets locations.

The heroes can enjoy a sweet treat on-the-house while fueling up on Johnny Rockets’ classic diner eats during the week-long promotion. Honorees can choose an Original Shake, such as Hershey’s Chocolate or Vanilla, or opt for a Deluxe Shake, such as Oreo® Strawberry Crumble or Peanut Butter Banana.

“Johnny Rockets recognizes the stress that healthcare workers and teachers have been under throughout the past few years,” says Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With our free week of shakes, we wanted to show our gratitude as a small token of our appreciation for healthcare workers and teachers’ hard work. We look forward to offering them a relaxed atmosphere where they can take a break from their hectic days.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened on June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.