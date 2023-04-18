Johnny Rockets Opens at Kempegowda International Airport

FAT Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced a new location in India at the Kempegowda International Airport in partnership with HMSHost. Located in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, the new Johnny Rockets serves the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Expanding Johnny Rockets’ presence in non-traditional venues continues to be a key growth objective for the brand,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Strategically, we are pleased to spearhead this type of expansion in a country like India, where we see significant opportunity to build our footprint.”

“We are seeing exciting times in the air travel industry as the demand remains strong in both the domestic and international travel spaces,” says Jagvir Singh Rana, Managing Director, India and Middle East, HMSHost. “With increased travel and the opening of T2 at Bengaluru International Airport, guest expectations are sure to increase. By partnering with Johnny Rockets, we aim to not only give our guests varied food choices but also an experience they will cherish forever.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. The new location’s menu includes cooked-to-order burgers, indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes, crispy fries, halal chicken options and more.

The new Bengaluru Johnny Rockets is located at Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2, Devanhalli, Bengaluru, and is open from 2 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.