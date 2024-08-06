Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is digging up a sweet memory with its latest shake flavor! Featuring TROLLI SOUR BRITE CRAWLERS, the all-new Dirt Cup Shake is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and sense of adventure!

The new Dirt Cup Shake starts with Johnny Rockets’ hand-spun Chocolate Shake and is then topped with OREO Cookie crumbles and tangy TROLLI SOUR BRITE CRAWLERS – the perfect sweet (and sour!) treat to bring back even sweeter memories! The shake is available for a limited time only, at participating locations, starting Aug. 6 and running through Dec. 31.

“Our hand-spun shakes are the cherry on top of our all-American dining experience,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “As nostalgic flavors continue to draw diners, we’re always on the hunt for trending themes, like a Dirt Cup, that resonate with our brand. We know guests will totally dig our latest shake!”